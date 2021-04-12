Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Adriana Clark, 22, and Joseph Brown, 34, were arrested on April 7 after someone called police...
Man and woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
K9 Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, served both Northern and Southern Commands as a...
NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill

Latest News

The police chief says the officer who shot Wright is a senior veteran in the department who...
GRAPHIC: Daunte Wright's death ruled homicide after Minnesota police shooting
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak
Floyd's family's testimony is one of the last the jurors will hear in the prosecution's case.
George Floyd's younger brother gives emotional testimony in Chauvin trial
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call