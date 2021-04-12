NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the sudden death of one of its K9s who passed away after a medical emergency.

Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel was rushed to the veterinary hospital Sunday night where she died.

Jill served both Northern and Southern Commands as a narcotics detection canine.

In a Facebook post, the NHP Northern Command said, “It will not be the same without her running up and down the halls in search of belly rubs.”

