NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the sudden death of one of its K9s who passed away after a medical emergency.
Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel was rushed to the veterinary hospital Sunday night where she died.
Jill served both Northern and Southern Commands as a narcotics detection canine.
In a Facebook post, the NHP Northern Command said, “It will not be the same without her running up and down the halls in search of belly rubs.”
