Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly in Sparks

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a motorcycle.(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 UPDATE: Westbound I-80 is back open.

4:40 A.M. UPDATE: NHP confirms the motorcycle rider involved in the crash has died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Interstate 80 is closed in Sparks as NHP responds to a crash involving a motorcycle. It happened at about 3:30 Monday morning.

Troopers said the man riding the motorcycle suffered major injuries. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted at Prater Way. There is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

