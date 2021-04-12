Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It will remain warm and dry through today with a light breeze. Winds will pick up becoming rather gusty south of US-50 on Tuesday as a colder system drops into the region. This system will bring colder temperatures along with chances for rain and snow showers. Simulations favor warmer and drier conditions by the following weekend. Relative humidity will increase with this system, keeping fire danger at bay, but green up has barely begun across the area, so many locations are still capable of burning especially in our foothills and valleys below 5500 feet. Multiple sites around the eastern Sierra and western Nevada are at “peak fire season” values.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.