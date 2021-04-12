Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It will remain warm and dry through today with a light breeze. Winds will pick up becoming rather gusty south of US-50 on Tuesday as a colder system drops into the region. This system will bring colder temperatures along with chances for rain and snow showers. Simulations favor warmer and drier conditions by the following weekend. Relative humidity will increase with this system, keeping fire danger at bay, but green up has barely begun across the area, so many locations are still capable of burning especially in our foothills and valleys below 5500 feet. Multiple sites around the eastern Sierra and western Nevada are at “peak fire season” values.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Nevada Highway Patrol logo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk
Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin...
Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
Nevada GOP censures Secretary of State who defended election results

Latest News

Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Friday AM Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather