Mom dragged down street by SUV after man drives through Mich. yard

By WEYI Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WEYI) - A Michigan mother was sitting on her porch when an SUV suddenly went careening through her yard. Before she knew it, she was being dragged down the street behind the vehicle.

Alexis Croft was sitting on her porch Wednesday with some friends when she says a man in an SUV started driving erratically through her yard around midnight. Video shows the SUV first slam into a parked truck in the driveway before backing up, dragging the swing set in place for Croft’s 3-year-old daughter.

Croft says as she was confronting the man, she became tangled in the swing set, getting dragged down the street when the driver took off. She was recording video at the time that captured her screams as she was dragged.

“It was just so shocking. I didn’t believe something like that would happen,” Croft said. “I just don’t know what goes through someone’s mind to think to do something like that intentionally.”

Croft says she suffered scrapes and road rash in addition to emotional trauma. She also says the driver hit a friend of hers with his SUV during the incident.

There is damage to her yard and truck, but Croft says the thing she struggled with most was telling her daughter her swing set was gone.

Thanks to social media, Croft believes she has identified the driver, and she has been in contact with Burton Police. There’s no word yet on what, if any, charges will be filed.

“I mean, I hope they charge him to the fullest. He hit two people, and it could have been worse. He could have taken our life by a deadly weapon with his vehicle,” Croft said.

Copyright 2021 WEYI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

