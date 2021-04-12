Man and woman arrested for possession of child pornography

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man and woman are facing several charges after investigators said they admitted to possession and production of child pornography.

Joseph Brown, 34, and Adriana Clark, 22, were arrested on April 7, 2021 after someone called police about possible child pornography.

A search warrant was executed and investigators found several photographs and videos containing sexually explicit material involving a minor child. Brown and Clark, as well as the 9-year-old victim, were ultimately identified in the photographs and videos.

Brown was arrested for eight counts of Sexual Assault of a minor under 14; Battery to Commit Sexual Assault; six counts of Production of Child Pornography; Lewdness with a minor; Possession of Child Pornography; and Peeping.

Clark was arrested for six counts of Sexual Assault of a minor under 14; Battery to Commit Sexual Assault; six counts of Production of Child Pornography; and Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com.

Joseph Brown, 34 (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Adriana Clark, 22 (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

