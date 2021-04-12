Advertisement

Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo training after two biting incidents.(Source: White House via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month.

Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be “off-site” in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House. But it is the younger canine who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Bidens’ home in Delaware.

Last month, the White House confirmed that Major had nipped someone during a walk. Shortly before that incident, Major caused what the White House said was a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8.

Both dogs spent time back in Delaware after the first incident — the White House said it was because the first lady would be traveling for a few days — and the president had said Major was being trained.

On National Pet Day on Sunday, Jill Biden tweeted photos of both dogs captioned, “Love these two!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Adriana Clark, 22, and Joseph Brown, 34, were arrested on April 7 after someone called police...
Man and woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
K9 Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, served both Northern and Southern Commands as a...
NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill

Latest News

The police chief says the officer who shot Wright is a senior veteran in the department who...
GRAPHIC: Daunte Wright's death ruled homicide after Minnesota police shooting
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak
Floyd's family's testimony is one of the last the jurors will hear in the prosecution's case.
George Floyd's younger brother gives emotional testimony in Chauvin trial
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call