Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Adriana Clark, 22, and Joseph Brown, 34, were arrested on April 7 after someone called police...
Man and woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
K9 Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, served both Northern and Southern Commands as a...
NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill

Latest News

The police chief says the officer who shot Wright is a senior veteran in the department who...
GRAPHIC: Daunte Wright's death ruled homicide after Minnesota police shooting
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak
Floyd's family's testimony is one of the last the jurors will hear in the prosecution's case.
George Floyd's younger brother gives emotional testimony in Chauvin trial
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call