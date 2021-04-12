Fire displaces Stead-area family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A family was displaced Sunday after welding caught a Stead-area garage on fire and it spread to the home.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Lotus Street at about 4:36 p.m. on a report of a garage fire.

By the time they got there, it had spread to the home.

No one was injured, but electricity and gas were shut off to the home.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.