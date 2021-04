RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.

It was reported just before 9 a.m. April 12, 2021 at Toano Street and E. 4th Street.

According to police, a driver was backing their car out of a driveway and hit the bus.

No injuries were reported.

