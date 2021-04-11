Advertisement

Spaghetti Bowl ramp and lane closures for construction work

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Transportation announces these traffic impacts as part of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress construction in the area of the Interstate 80-Interstate 580 interchange.

Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sunday, April 11 through Friday, April 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022):

-             Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

-             Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

  • Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through at least June 2021.
  • Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.
  • Second Street on ramp and Mill Street on ramp will not be closed at the same time.

I-580 Southbound and Northbound Lane Restrictions

  • Nightly lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Overnight Surface Street Lane Closures

  • Nighttime lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11 to Friday, April 16. Business access will remain open.
  • Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project
Ramp closures start Sunday for Spaghetti Bowl upgrade
Beginning this weekend, a major roadway project, years in the making, will get underway near...
The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project begins Sunday night

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Nevada Highway Patrol logo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk
Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin...
Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
Nevada GOP censures Secretary of State who defended election results

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a crash involving a truck and motorcycle on...
Crash involving truck and motorcycle causes traffic snag in Lemmon Valley
One of the drivers rescued in March by Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue...
Washoe sheriff urges safety in off-highway driving
A driver was injured Wednesday after his SUV was dragged by a semi truck.
Man injured after SUV dragged by semi truck on U.S. 395
The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in...
Eastbound I-80 east of Sparks to have lane closures, restrictions