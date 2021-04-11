Spaghetti Bowl ramp and lane closures for construction work
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Transportation announces these traffic impacts as part of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress construction in the area of the Interstate 80-Interstate 580 interchange.
Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures
- These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sunday, April 11 through Friday, April 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022):
- Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580
- Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395
- Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through at least June 2021.
- Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.
- Second Street on ramp and Mill Street on ramp will not be closed at the same time.
I-580 Southbound and Northbound Lane Restrictions
- Nightly lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Overnight Surface Street Lane Closures
- Nighttime lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11 to Friday, April 16. Business access will remain open.
- Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.
