Spaghetti Bowl ramp and lane closures for construction work

Nighttime lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11 to Friday, April 16. Business access will remain open.

Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.