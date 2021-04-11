Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk

Nevada Highway Patrol logo.
Nevada Highway Patrol logo.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A California woman died Friday when she was hit by a truck in Fallon while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

A man from British Columbia who was crossing with her was injured and taken to a hospital with injuries on his lower extremities and his head. His condition was not available on Sunday.

The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Whittaker Lane, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Silver Springs man was driving a Ford pickup with a trailer when he hit the two in the crosswalk, the NHP said.

No names were released and as of Sunday, there was no citation issued.

