Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A California woman died Friday when she was hit by a truck in Fallon while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

A man from British Columbia who was crossing with her was injured and taken to a hospital with injuries on his lower extremities and his head. His condition was not available on Sunday.

The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Whittaker Lane, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Silver Springs man was driving a Ford pickup with a trailer when he hit the two in the crosswalk, the NHP said.

No names were released and as of Sunday, there was no citation issued.

