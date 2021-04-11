Nevada GOP censures Secretary of State who defended election results

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s Republican Party has voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of violating her oath of office by failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election that the party presented to her.

Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide officeholder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Cegavske has overseen elections in the state since 2014.

She has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the Western swing state by 2 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

