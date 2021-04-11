Advertisement

Nevada GOP censures Secretary of State who defended election results

In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo in her office in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Michelle Rindels, File)(Michelle Rindels | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s Republican Party has voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of violating her oath of office by failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election that the party presented to her.

Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide officeholder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.”

Cegavske has overseen elections in the state since 2014.

She has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the Western swing state by 2 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Nevada Highway Patrol logo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk
Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin...
Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

Latest News

Hospital Patient
Mixed reaction to Nevada aid-in-dying bill
Bill expands automatic voter registration.
Voter access/security debate comes to Carson City
Nevada Legislature
Nevada water rights bill raises concerns over “water banking”
If approved, Nevadans would still be able to vote in person and have the option of opting out...
Assembly Bill 321 Hearing