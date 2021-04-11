Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Son says Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the...
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap