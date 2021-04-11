Advertisement

Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin...
Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning "non-functional turf." (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)(Ken Ritter | AP)
By SAM METZ and KEN RITTER
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

Las Vegas-area water officials are asking the Nevada Legislature to pass a law prohibiting “nonfunctional turf.”

The Southern Nevada Water Authority says taking out grass in street medians and common areas of master-planned communities and office parks can reduce the amount of water the region consumes by roughly 15%.

California imposed a temporary ban during its drought, but no state or major city has tried to phase out certain categories of grass permanently.

