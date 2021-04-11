Advertisement

Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A vaccine distribution site in metro Atlanta paused COVID-19 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson on Friday after eight people experienced adverse reactions earlier in the week.

The Georgia Department of Health says the reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults receiving any vaccine, but says it paused the vaccinations out of an abundance of caution due to the number of people affected.

Authorities are looking into what may have caused the reactions, including conditions such as the heat.

They say there is no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself, and others who have received the vaccine should not be concerned.

In total, there were 425 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered at the Georgia location on Wednesday and tens of thousands of doses have been given statewide with no adverse reactions.

Georgia is at least the third state to evaluate incidents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

North Carolina and Colorado also paused vaccination sites due to adverse reactions.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Nevada Highway Patrol logo.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fallon crosswalk
Sprinklers water grass near a street corner Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin...
Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass
In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske poses for a photo...
Nevada GOP censures Secretary of State who defended election results

Latest News

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January...
Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain
Deputies said a former Louisiana dispatcher was arrested after she refused to return $1.2...
Authorities: Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting