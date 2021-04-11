Advertisement

Fresno police: dog stabbed by suspect, saves officer’s life

This undated image released by the Fresno Police Department shows Fresno Police K-9 Argo, who...
This undated image released by the Fresno Police Department shows Fresno Police K-9 Argo, who was stabbed six times on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Argo was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process, the city's police department said. The incident on Saturday, occurred as police attempted to detain Carlos Castanos, 30, after receiving a call that a woman was being held against her will, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.(Fresno Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - The Fresno Police Department says a police dog was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process.

The incident on Saturday occurred as police attempted to detain a suspect after receiving a call that a woman was being held against her will.

After officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled. A police dog named Argo chased the suspect down, biting and latching onto his left arm.

The suspect stabbed the dog six times and moved toward officers but was apprehended shortly thereafter. Police said Argo saved the life of the nearest officer. Argo had to undergo surgery but is expected to survive.

