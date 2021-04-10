United Way, other non-profits work to improve equity in their services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra and 20 nonprofits are working to improve equity in the services they offer and to combat inequality.

UWNNS launched its Equity Learning Community in February.. The ELC’s goal is to build diversity competency and create an equity action plan that will guide them in becoming more equitable organizations.

“UWNNS believes that by bringing the community together, we can maximize impact and accelerate the development of a more equitable community,” Michael Brazier, CEO and president of UWNNS, said in a statement. “In building the capacity of nonprofits to address inequities and barriers to success, the Equity Learning Community will help build a foundation for improving social outcomes and reimagining a thriving northern Nevada.”

The ELC is scheduled to run 10 months. The ELC is led by Calibrated Lens, an equity focused consulting firm, and UWNNS Community Impact Manager Stephane Rector.

For more information, call 775-322-8668 or visit uwnns.org.

The participating groups are:

Arts for All Nevada

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Community Foundation

Community Services Agency

Dress for Success

First Tee Northern Nevada

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Friends of Nevada Wilderness

Good Luck Macbeth

High Sierra Area Health

Immunize Nevada

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful

Nevada Cancer Coalition

Northern Nevada Literacy Council

Reno Philharmonic

Sierra Nevada Journeys

The Children’s Cabinet

The Great Basin Institute

Truckee Meadows Park Foundation

Urban Roots

