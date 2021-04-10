Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A South Lake Tahoe teenager has been sentenced to seven to 24 years in prison for stabbing two people last year during two robberies.

Connor Aiden Brown, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 25, Brown stabbed a clerk at a gas station while robbing a cash register. The clerk was unable to speak and was taken to a hospital. A second clerk described what happened and provided surveillance footage.

Brown ran out of the business and was picked up by an accomplice, the district attorney’s office said.

Then a second stabbing victim showed up at a hospital. That person had been robbed of about $100 outside a casino and then Brown stabbed him repeatedly.

Police found the vehicle at a local motel and Brown and his accomplice were taken into custody.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks the case was sad due to Brown’s age, but the community’s safety needs to be considered.

