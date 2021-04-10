Advertisement

Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Connor Aiden Brown
Connor Aiden Brown(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:21 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A South Lake Tahoe teenager has been sentenced to seven to 24 years in prison for stabbing two people last year during two robberies.

Connor Aiden Brown, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 25, Brown stabbed a clerk at a gas station while robbing a cash register. The clerk was unable to speak and was taken to a hospital. A second clerk described what happened and provided surveillance footage.

Brown ran out of the business and was picked up by an accomplice, the district attorney’s office said.

Then a second stabbing victim showed up at a hospital. That person had been robbed of about $100 outside a casino and then Brown stabbed him repeatedly.

Police found the vehicle at a local motel and Brown and his accomplice were taken into custody.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks the case was sad due to Brown’s age, but the community’s safety needs to be considered.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office posted these images of deputies who visited a 5-year-old boy...
Deputies visit boy hit by vehicle in Incline Village
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 28 new infections, 25 recoveries
he scene of a fire on Morning Breeze Drive in Cold Springs.
Cold Springs garage fire quickly put out