Advertisement

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Son says Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the...
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap