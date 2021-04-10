April 9 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - And so the Sports Caravan has come to the end of the road.

With no more games left on the schedule, our area teams left it all out on the field to end this shortened Spring football season.

Our Game of the Week took us to a battle between two of the area’s strongest programs, while our Team of the Week included a player who made one of the greatest plays in the history of the Sports Caravan. Finally, our Stud of the Week helped complete a perfect 6-0 season for one longtime successful 2A team.

We want to thank everyone who made this season possible under such historic and difficult conditions. A immeasurable amount of people either directly or indirectly played a role in getting the kids back on the field (and getting our little show back on the air) and for that we are truly appreciative!

We’ll see you this Fall for the return of the Sports Caravan!

Part Two:

Part Three:

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.