One shot in Spanish Springs; suspect sought

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATED: A 15-year-old received a minor injury Friday after being shot in the leg at the Verona Apartments in south Spanish Springs the Sparks Police Department said.

The suspect, a man, is still at large and is not in the complex in the 1400 block of Vista Del Rancho Boulevard, Sparks police said.

Police received the report of several shots being fired at about 4:47 p.m. Police searched the complex and surrounding areas and could not find the suspect.

It appears there had been an altercation involving several people in the complex when the suspect got a handgun and fired several rounds, one of them hitting the juvenile, police said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

