Now playing: help with distance learning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a change on the bill for next Wednesday night at the El Rancho Drive-in Theatre. Instead of Hollywood’s latest, the drive-in’s screens will feature a tutorial designed to help families navigate the challenges posed by at-home, distance learning.

The Washoe County School District is inviting families to bring their kids with whatever devices they are using to attend classes remotely--laptops, iPads--along with whatever questions they may still have.

Fatima Rivas, a school district outreach specialist says even at this point many are asking for help.

“A lot of families still struggle. They may want to know more. They want to know other tricks to use on some of the online applications because it’s not going away. Even after this school year we anticipate there will be a lot of students and teachers that will continue to use Microsoft and other applications.”

There will be school staff on hand to offer person-to person help.

From 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. all the drive-in’s screens will be devoted to the tutorial.

There are still slots available. You can reserve yours at www.washoeschools.net.

The event is sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union.

