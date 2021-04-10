Advertisement

Nevada Democrats’ priorities emerge on bill deadline day

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By SAM METZ AP / Report for America
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers sped through hundreds of proposals on Friday to meet another major deadline of the 2021 legislative session.

Most bills need to pass out of their first committee before Saturday to remain up for consideration. Lawmakers advanced measures to abolish the death penalty, ban homemade guns, and permit cannabis lounges, but proposals about gas appliances and taxing football and hockey tickets did not advance.

The proposals that advanced on Friday - and the ones not to put up for votes - reflect the priorities emerging in the Democrat-controlled Legislature in 2021.

