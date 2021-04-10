Advertisement

Man dies in Reno after being shot

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
Apr. 10, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department found a man dead Saturday morning in the 1800 block of South Virginia Street at Plumb Lane.

Police said they were called to the area around 8 a.m. A man there had been shot earlier Saturday and died from a gunshot, police said.

There are no outstanding suspects and police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2188 or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

