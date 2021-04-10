Las Vegas officer now home after being shot at 2020 protest

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas police officer who authorities say was shot in 2020 by a man trying to scare Black Live Matter protesters has returned home after a long stay at a rehab center.

Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded on June 1 at the end of a Black Lives Matter demonstration after the killing of George Floyd.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator.

The man arrested in the shooting, 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, has been charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Police say Samaniego was not participating in the protests prior to the shooting.

