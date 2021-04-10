Advertisement

Las Vegas officer now home after being shot at 2020 protest

An undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officer Shay...
An undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officer Shay Mikalonis. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas police officer who authorities say was shot in 2020 by a man trying to scare Black Live Matter protesters has returned home after a long stay at a rehab center.

Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded on June 1 at the end of a Black Lives Matter demonstration after the killing of George Floyd.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator.

The man arrested in the shooting, 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, has been charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Police say Samaniego was not participating in the protests prior to the shooting.

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego,...
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)(KOLO)

