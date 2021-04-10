Juvenile Justice bill makes deadline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Currently here in Nevada if a juvenile has a criminal record, he or she would have to wait until age 21 to seal that record.

But under AB 251, that would change. Sponsor of the bill Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner gives an example of how this bill would work if it becomes law.

“Current Nevada law says a 17 year old high school kid who has a beer is going to be arrested for a misdemeanor,” says Krasner, a Republican representing District 26.. “They are going to be hauled in, they are going to be charged, and they are going to have a permanent record. So that kind of thing to me is not what we want to be doing to our kids,” she says.

Krasner says at 18, the sealing of juvenile records would be reserved for lesser offenses. Also, in her bill, an 18-year-old could have the criminal record expunged at a judge’s discretion.

Krasner says if a juvenile has paid their dues and has aspirations for the future, such a record should not hold them back.

“It is so important that as a society, we give our kids the opportunity to have a fresh start and a second chance, and especially with this bill these are misdemeanors or less,” says Krasner.

Assemblywoman Krasner says even if this bill does become law, she recommends the 18 year old and the parent trust and then verify with the juvenile court system that their approved request has indeed meant a sealed or expunged record.

Assemblywoman Krasner is like all other lawmakers in Carson City scrambling to get their bills out of committee by the Friday April 9, 2021 deadline.

But on this same day she feels like a million bucks.

Not only has her Juvenile Justice Bill passed out of committee, so did her bill creating a statewide coalition on human trafficking which if becomes law, would entitle Nevada to federal funds in fighting that crime.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.