High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship

The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.(Source: Gray Media Group)
By JESSICA GRESKO/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings.

The order from the court late Friday is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings.

Five conservative justices agreed California’s restrictions limiting home-based worship should be lifted for now, while the court’s three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts would not have done so. 

