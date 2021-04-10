Eureka man dies in central Nevada crash

EUREKA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Eureka County man died Wednesday when the Ford F-350 he was driving north towards Carlin when his vehicle went onto the embankment, came back into the northbound lane and rolled.

Michael Delbert Williams, 26, of Crescent Valley was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened about 5:35 p.m. on Nevada 278 about 20 miles north of Eureka. The truck rolled and ended up on its roof in the southbound lane.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone who has information is asked to call the NHP at 775-753-1111.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.