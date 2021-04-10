Eat at Port of Subs and help homeless youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help homeless youth by eating at Port of Subs Wednesday, April 14 from 3:00 p.m. to close.

The subway sandwich chain is giving 20 percent of all purchases to the Eddy House during that time.

It works with homeless and at-risk youth to help them develop the life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.

Pushing this mission forward carries a heavy cost.

For example, in the last year alone the Eddy House went from a drop-in center to a 60 bed facility.

Many of the homeless youth who drop by the Center don’t have money.

Some are going to the University of Nevada Reno and need the extra support to develop a stronger foundations

Port of Subs managers are taking action to help because they have heard these stories.

“A goal for us is $5,000. I mean maybe it’s more, maybe it’s a little less. We’re going to try to get to that. We think that’s a pretty realistic goal,” said Port of Subs Field Marketing Consultant, Rich Crombie.

“Port of Subs has been a wonderful contributor in this community for a long time so it’s a blessing for Eddy House to be able to have them as a partner and in this endeavor,” said Eddy House CEO, Diaz Dixon.

If you can’t make it to Port of Subs during this fundraiser you can give to the Eddy House directly by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.