Advertisement

Deputies visit boy hit by vehicle in Incline Village

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office posted these images of deputies who visited a 5-year-old boy...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office posted these images of deputies who visited a 5-year-old boy injured after being hit by a vehicle in Incline Village.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Saturday on a 5-year-old boy hit by a vehicle April 2 in Incline Village.

The sheriff’s office said the boy, identified as Manuelito, was treated for a broken femur and lacerated spleen. He has been released and is up and moving about with the help of a walker.

WCSO deputies Tone and Pelfrey were first on the scene and went to an Incline Village hospital where the injured boy’s father had taken him. The deputies found out Manuelito liked Spider-Man so they stopped by the hospital to visit him and deliver some Spider-Man gifts.

“They say he’s awesome, and they were so impressed with Manuelito’s happy and infectiously positive attitude in light of what had happened,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

This time last week a 5-year old boy was in the hospital after being hit by a car in Incline Village. Deputies Tone...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 28 new infections, 25 recoveries
he scene of a fire on Morning Breeze Drive in Cold Springs.
Cold Springs garage fire quickly put out