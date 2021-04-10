Deputies visit boy hit by vehicle in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Saturday on a 5-year-old boy hit by a vehicle April 2 in Incline Village.

The sheriff’s office said the boy, identified as Manuelito, was treated for a broken femur and lacerated spleen. He has been released and is up and moving about with the help of a walker.

WCSO deputies Tone and Pelfrey were first on the scene and went to an Incline Village hospital where the injured boy’s father had taken him. The deputies found out Manuelito liked Spider-Man so they stopped by the hospital to visit him and deliver some Spider-Man gifts.

“They say he’s awesome, and they were so impressed with Manuelito’s happy and infectiously positive attitude in light of what had happened,” the sheriff’s office said.

