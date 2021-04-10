Advertisement

Communities in Schools to host annual fundraiser in person

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:52 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Communities in Schools of Western Nevada is hosting its annual Cappy Hour fundraiser, in person! It’s happening on April 29th at the Grand Sierra Resort. Proceeds benefit the non-profit, which serves more than 7,000 students in Washoe County who are affected by poverty, hunger, and social issues.

Salina Villegas, Program Director for CIS Western NV, says Cappy Hour is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and is critical for helping fund its mission.

“We’re definitely gearing up for working alongside our partner Washoe County as far as how to reengage students and help us with recovery for next year. So this fundraiser is definitely crucial,” added Villegas.

The gala at GSR kicks off at 5 p.m. The evening will feature stories of Washoe County students and their families. You can purchase individual tickets or choose from a variety of sponsorship levels. You can find more information on the event website.

