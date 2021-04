RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews quickly knocked down a garage fire Saturday morning on Morning Breeze Drive in Cold Springs.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m.

The fire remained in the garage and did not burn into the home, TMFR reported.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

