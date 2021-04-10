Advertisement

California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -An Antioch, Calif., man died Wednesday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving rolled on U.S. 95 about halfway between Winnemucca and the Oregon state line.

Roger Lee Philippi, 75, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Philippi was driving south in a 2013 Ford Flex SUV in the town of Orovada at about 10:20 a.m. when the vehicle went from the southbound lane across the northbound lane and on to the northbound embankment and overturned.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NHP at 775-623-6511.

