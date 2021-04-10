90 citations in Reno pedestrian safety enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement Friday targeting both drivers and pedestrians brought in 90 citations and 17 warnings, the Reno Police Department reported.

Ten officers conducted in the enforcement in the area with the highest concentration of traffic crashes.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

Drivers and pedestrians should share the road, stay alert and be aware of the surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users, police said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant for the operation.

More information: www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out.’

