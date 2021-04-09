Advertisement

WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:01 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization said that over 87% of the more than 700 million doses of coronavirus vaccine that have been administered worldwide have been given in wealthier countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on average, one in four people in rich countries has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to only one in 500 people in low-income countries.

“There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines,” Tedros said during a media briefing Friday.

He called COVAX, the U.N.-backed initiative to distribute vaccines fairly, “a strong mechanism that can deliver vaccines faster and more efficiently than any other mechanism.” He noted that COVAX so far has delivered about 38 million doses worldwide, or enough to cover about 0.25% of the global population.

Tedros criticized countries that plan to donate vaccines directly to other nations instead of going through COVAX.

“These bilateral arrangements run the risk of fanning the flames of vaccine inequity,” he said, without explaining why donations that bypass COVAX were problematic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Japan imposes new restrictions in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

— A year after choir practice became COVID-19 superspreader event, family finds closure in how it helped understanding of virus

— Communities of Catholic nuns absorbed devastating losses from the virus and are facing wrenching grief and questioning what it means

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Son says Philip’s death has left ‘huge void’ in queen’s life
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1976 file photo, Ramsey Clark, Democratic candidate for the...
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap