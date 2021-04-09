Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Information Center provided new figures Friday in the effort to vaccinate Nevadans.

So far, providers in Washoe County have administered 234,418 COVID-19 vaccines overall (91,580 second doses.)

Health officials remind the community that residents 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Free vaccination opportunities are available through the Washoe County Health District, the Retail Pharmacy Program and participating healthcare providers.

The Washoe County COVID-19 response team launched a new scheduling platform where you can choose which brand of the COVD-19 vaccine you want to receive. Appointments are available the week of April 19 and can be accessed here:

Be sure to select appointments at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, which is the ONLY location in Northern Nevada with appointments available through this platform.

The new scheduling tool is a statewide platform – appointments are available in both Northern and Southern Nevada.

Those who are 16-17 years of age can only select the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are only available to those age 18 and older.

Vaccine type is subject to change.

Click here to see if appointments are available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center starting the week of April 19. You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Retail Pharmacy Providers: Check with each resource individually, and often. Signing up for the Washoe County waiting list does NOT mean you are also signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of these locations – these are separate appointment availabilities.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.