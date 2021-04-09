Speeding SUV stopped by head-on collision with Carson patrol vehicle

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 8 P.M. UPDATE: Updated information from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said eight vehicles, including the stolen sports utility vehicle driven by the suspect, were damaged Friday afternoon after the suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase through west Carson City.

Amber Monson, 31, was booked into the Carson City jail on five counts o battery with a deadly weapon felony eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, child endangerment, fleeing an accident and reckless driving. Monson’s bail was $30,000.

CCSO said there was a report of a state-owned vehicle being stolen from the Reno area. A deputy saw it passing through downtown Carson City at about 70 mph at about 3 p.m. Friday. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled into a congested neighborhood with several schools letting out, CCSO said.

Deputies almost had the vehicle stopped on the west side of Carson City, but the suspect rammed the vehicle into a deputy’s car and another parked car and then into a school zone with parents and children.

It then had a head-on collision in the 700 block of West Fifth Street.

Eight vehicles, including the stolen state vehicle, were damaged, including a vehicle loading children by a school, CCSO said.

Monson was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail. One deputy had minor injuries from shattered glass.

