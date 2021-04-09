Advertisement

Sparks Police: Missing woman located

Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police Department logo.(KOLO 8 News Now)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:14 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:10 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police Department reports the Reno Police Department found Susan Wynn and she is no longer missing.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman, Susan Wynn.

Susan was last seen in the parking lot of her apartment complex near N. McCarran Blvd and E. Lincoln Way after she had gone on a walk. Susan was last wearing black jeans and a black zip up hoodie. Susan suffers from early stages of dementia.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

