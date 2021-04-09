U.S 50 reopened at Echo Summit after rock slide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Both lanes of U.S. 50 are open over Echo Summit following a rock slide Friday morning.

Caltrans crews are blasting the large boulders that fell onto the highway and shut both directions down earlier in the day.

Rock scaling work continues and crews will monitor the area through the weekend to make sure the route is safe for travel.

Rock scaling work now on Highway 50 after boulder blasting just east of Echo Summit due to a rock slide early this morning. Full closure still in place. We're gearing to open up one lane this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/U2wL0hJwlF — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

According to Caltrans District 3, the slide was reported just before 6 A.M. Friday, April 9, after a driver crashed into the boulders and flipped his car onto its side.

A Caltrans spokeswoman says no injuries were reported. The slide included five to eight pickup-sized boulders. Geologists headed to the scene to examine the rocks. This is a common concern in the area as snow melts and the rocks shift.

