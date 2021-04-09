Advertisement

U.S 50 reopened at Echo Summit after rock slide

Rock Slide closes U.S 50 at Echo Summit
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Both lanes of U.S. 50 are open over Echo Summit following a rock slide Friday morning.

Caltrans crews are blasting the large boulders that fell onto the highway and shut both directions down earlier in the day.

Rock scaling work continues and crews will monitor the area through the weekend to make sure the route is safe for travel.

According to Caltrans District 3, the slide was reported just before 6 A.M. Friday, April 9, after a driver crashed into the boulders and flipped his car onto its side.

A Caltrans spokeswoman says no injuries were reported. The slide included five to eight pickup-sized boulders. Geologists headed to the scene to examine the rocks. This is a common concern in the area as snow melts and the rocks shift.

