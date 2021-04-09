Advertisement

Old documents fuel latest bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, a plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points...
In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, a plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points to a tiny Tiehm's buckwheat that has sprouted at a campus greenhouse in Reno, Nevada. Few people had ever heard of Tiehm's buckwheat when conservationists filed a petition two years earlier to list the desert wildflower as an endangered species. But federal documents reviewed by The Associated Press show the rare plant at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada has been on the government's radar for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Few people had ever heard of Tiehm’s buckwheat when conservationists filed a petition two years ago to declare the desert wildflower an endangered species.

But federal documents reviewed by The Associated Press show the rare plant at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada has been on the government’s radar for decades.

Conservationists who discovered the records are urging the Bureau of Land Management to create a protective buffer around the flower 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The request for administrative action comes while the Fish and Wildlife Service considers formal listing of the plant under the Endangered Species Act.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office posted these images of deputies who visited a 5-year-old boy...
Deputies visit boy hit by vehicle in Incline Village
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 28 new infections, 25 recoveries
he scene of a fire on Morning Breeze Drive in Cold Springs.
Cold Springs garage fire quickly put out