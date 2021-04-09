Nevada man charged with illegally collecting $340,000 in political donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Justice Department has unsealed charges against a Nevada man accused of running scam Political Action Committees (PACs) during the 2020 Presidential campaign season.

Prosecutors say James Kyle Bell organized two separate Super PACs, one appearing to support President Trump called the “Keep America Great Committee” and the other supporting then candidate Joe Biden called the “Best Days Lie Ahead Committee.”

The charges allege that Bell raised nearly $250,000 in donations from more than 1,000 donors for the pro-Trump Pac and approximately $100,000 with the pro-Biden PAC.

The PACs were in operation from January to October 2020.

Bell is also charged with submitting fraudulent loans through the Paycheck Protection Program that was passed under the CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors say Bell “fabricated and submitted fictitious tax forms” on behalf of five different Nevada companies, claiming that three of the companies each had payrolls over $2 million with more than 200 employees “when in fact those companies combined had at most six employees with far less in payroll expenses.”

Date PPP Approved Recipient Company PPP Loan Amount 4/30/2020 Bella Threads LLC $49,879 5/4/2020 Red Five LLC $112,187 5/10/2020 Echo Three LLC $485,016 5/15/2020 Myson Rules LLC $492,754

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.