Nevada justices strike down deadline in death penalty case

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court has struck down a filing deadline a district judge had set later this month in an effort to avoid further delay in the trial of a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings in 2019.

A Washoe County judge had set an April 20 deadline for public defenders to file a motion claiming Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is intellectually disabled so can’t be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

The high court agreed Friday with his lawyers who argue such motions can be filed up to 10 days before the trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.