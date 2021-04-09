Advertisement

Nevada justices strike down deadline in death penalty case

Photo: KOLO8
Photo: KOLO8(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court has struck down a filing deadline a district judge had set later this month in an effort to avoid further delay in the trial of a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings in 2019.

A Washoe County judge had set an April 20 deadline for public defenders to file a motion claiming Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is intellectually disabled so can’t be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

The high court agreed Friday with his lawyers who argue such motions can be filed up to 10 days before the trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
Sun Valley helping hand
Sun Valley Karma Porch battles to stay open
Fatal crash graphic
California man dies in rollover north of Winnemucca
Connor Aiden Brown
Teenage robber gets prison sentence of 7 to 24 years

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man dies in Reno after being shot
The scene of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard in Reno.
Police activity near South Meadows Pkwy and Double R Blvd
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office posted these images of deputies who visited a 5-year-old boy...
Deputies visit boy hit by vehicle in Incline Village
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 28 new infections, 25 recoveries
he scene of a fire on Morning Breeze Drive in Cold Springs.
Cold Springs garage fire quickly put out