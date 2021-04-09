Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Warm afternoons with seasonably cool mornings will continue through the weekend. Westerly afternoon breezes will shift easterly Sunday. There is no chance for rain or snow through the first part of next week, but there are signs for cooler weather with chances for showers and possibly even thunderstorms the middle of next week. We’ll remain quite dry through the weekend so please stay fire safe!

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

