Experts urge saving water while landscaping after dry winter

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The dry winter means homeowners will need to be more careful with how they use water while landscaping. “I think the latest water level shows we were only 65% of normal, that is a drought,” said BrightView Landscape Services Branch Manager Aurora Marin. She continued, “We are probably looking at a couple more years of a drought, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Marin said your lawn and garden are one of the biggest uses of water and people should be mindful this spring. She said to turn on your irrigation system, make sure it’s working properly, and there are no leaks. “If we are going to water especially in a drought prone area we want to make sure we are making the best of the water usage.”

Marin also said to consider aeration, fertilization, and start mowing your lawn to get your grass green. Lastly, water three times a week, twice a day, between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening.

“It doesn’t need a lot of water right now, its not very hot, there’s not very much evaporation occurring, so all that water is going to go do down and soak into the ground.”

BrightView Landscape Services also said now is the time to clear your yard and create defensible space. “Because of the drought we are going to experience a high fire season,” said Marin.

She said the closer we get to June the more stringent water regulations become with Truckee Meadows Water Authority.

