Dress for Success third annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bring out the big hats and men, grab your seersucker suits! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada’s signature fundraiser is quickly approaching.

The Kentucky Derby themed event, will be virtual again on Saturday May 1. The silent auction features staycation packages from the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and the Belvada Hotel in Tonopah to name a few highlights.

Whether you join as a sponsor which is greatly needed or make a one time donation, every dollar raised benefits women in our area re-entering the workforce, which as we know hasn’t been easy over this past year. “It has been tricky, so we’re asking businesses to please consider sponsoring our event. You’re supporting a very worthwhile organization that could really use your help, especially after this tremendous move that we just made,” Founder and CEO Patti Weiske explains.

The agency recently relocated from Downtown Reno to the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center at 2295 South Virginia St. You’re encouraged to dress up and host a watch party, remember the bigger the hat the better!

If you’d like to donate auction items or sign up as a sponsor, send an email to reno@dressforsuccess.org or head to reno.dressforsuccess.org and click “donate.”

You can also mail a check to the non-profit at: P.O Box 3784 Reno, Nevada 89502.

Bidding is underway for fabulous auction items, visit Kentucky Derby in the West (auctria.com)

Keep up with all the event details on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/renodressforsuccess

