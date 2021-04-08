Thursday AM Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Warm afternoons with cool to chilly mornings will continue this weekend. Typical summer like afternoon breezes expected most afternoons. Enjoy the quiet weather expected the next few days with sunny skies and light wind 20-25 mph each afternoon and above average temperatures. We have a very low chance to see showers late next week, but for now we’ll stay dry until Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

