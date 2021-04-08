Osborne representing Reno as amateur in Masters field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Ollie Osborne is spending the week on one of golf’s biggest stages, rubbing elbows with the world’s best at The Masters.

Last August, Osborne was the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Championship from Bandon Dunes in Oregon. The effort landed the junior at Southern Methodist University a spot in the Masters field, where he’s one of just three amateurs who will compete at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.

“It’s almost like you’re in a movie,” said Osborne, who at 21-years-old is the youngest golfer in the field. “You see these guys you only see on TV. Some of them I’ve never seen in person. You kinda just want to sit back and watch what they’re doing, but at the same time you’re the one who’s competing.”

Osborne will tee off for Thursday’s first round at 9:24 a.m. Pacific. He’ll play alongside Fred Couples and Francisco Molinari.

The Bishop Manogue graduate’s preparation this week in Augusta has included rounds with multiple Major Champions, including the defending Masters’ winner and current top ranked player in the world Dustin Johnson. Bryson DeChambeau, a fellow SMU Mustang and contender to win the tournament, has “taken me under his wing,” says Osborne.

🗣️: It's an opportunity for yourself to show yourself to the world as a human being, not as a golfer@b_dechambeau talks about what advice he gave Ollie Osborne heading into Ollie's first Masters Tournament#PonyUp pic.twitter.com/CQeoggyavo — SMU Men's Golf (@SMUGolfM) April 6, 2021

“I love it when they give me advice,” said Osborne, who was able to play (and stay) at Augusta in February as part of his preparation. “So you try to follow them around like a puppy but still try to compete with them, too.”

Ollie’s dream week is being enjoyed alongside his dad, Steve, who is serving as his son’s caddie. The duo was also together for last summer’s Championship Match run at the U.S. Amateur.

“He knows my game the best out of anybody and knows what I like to do out there,” said Ollie. “He’ll also keep me in check if I need it. He’s a blast to be around. We’ll just have fun and talk to each other the whole week.”

In addition to the Masters, Osborne will also play at the U.S. Open in June.

Ollie Osborne gets to stay on the grounds of Augusta National tonight, staying in the famed Crow's Nest.



… and we hope Ollie is joking about the Champions' Dinner … #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/BPBIUF3R2T — SMU Men's Golf (@SMUGolfM) April 6, 2021

