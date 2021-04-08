Online fundraiser for UNR program helping kids of cancer patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An event planned online on Thursday, April 15, will raise money for a program run by the University of Nevada, Reno to help children impacted by their parents’ cancer.

Make the Magic to support Camp Kesem at UNR is free but donations are also accepted. It will be held on Zoom and the link to watch will be sent after registration.

The money raised will help provide peer support for 30 children whose parents are impacted by cancer in the Reno area. Thirty campers will be hosted virtually by about 20 UNR students from June 27 to July 2.

Children attending Kesem at Home at UNR will participate in virtual activities, including daily “Cabin Chats,” online programming and offline activities, to allow campers to open up to their peers and counselors and interact with a community who understands them.

Camp Kesem at UNR was founded in 2020.

In the summer of 2020, Kesem reported it served 8,600 children from coast-to-coast through its virtual Kesem at Home Program.

LINK: https://donate.kesem.org/event/camp-kesem-at-university-of-nevada-reno-make-the-magic-fy-2021/e329587.

