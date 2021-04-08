New restaurant to open inside Whitney Peak Hotel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Whitney inside the Whitney Peak Hotel is set for its grand opening. This is the 3rd evolution of the restaurant space which comes during the property’s 7th year in business.

At the helm of Cafe Whitney is Executive Chef Christian Flores, who brings 13 years of experience in restaurant and catering kitchens to his role. The restaurant will offer a range of family-friendly dishes (salads, burgers, sandwiches, made-to-order pizza, etc.) along with international cuisine (Karaage, Albondigas, etc.).

Executive Chef Christian Flores works in the kitchen at the new Cafe Whitney. (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

General Manager Eric Olson says the pandemic allowed them the opportunity to re-brand the restaurant and make changes to better serve guests and the community.

“We had a lease end in July and it was the perfect time with everything slowing down to take the reigns and open up our own restaurant. We slowly rolled it out to our hotel guests and now with COVID disappearing slowly we’re doing our grand opening,” added Olson.

Cafe Whitney will host its grand opening Thursday, April 15 to Saturday, April 17. Guests can enjoy live music nightly, a 50 percent discount on drink specials, and a 20 percent discount on all food orders with a social media shout-out.

Cafe Whitney will be open daily for breakfast and dinner. Breakfast will be served from 6 - 10 a.m. each day. Dinner hours will be 5 - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 - 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can make reservations by calling (775) 398-5456 or by visiting Cafe Whitney’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.